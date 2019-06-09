|
Mary Anne Camp
Smyrna - Mary Anne Gwynne Camp, age 71 of Smyrna, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at TriStar Centennial Hospital. She was a native of Smyrna and a daughter of the late Robert William Gwynne, Sr. and Mary Evalyn Carter Gwynne. She was also preceded in death by her husband Joe Camp; a brother, Bob Gwynne, Jr. and a sister, Kathey Butler.
Survivors include her nephews, Brad Camp of Franklin and Rob Gwynne, III of Lebanon; nieces, Gwen Baker of Bolivar, MO, Geri Carter of Murfreesboro, and Gina Gwynne of Nashville; special friends, Judy and Jimmy Mulkey of Chattanooga and Josh and Melissa Carroll of Murfreesboro; as well as a host of other loving family and friends.
Mrs. Camp was a retired teacher having spent most of her career at Smyrna Primary School. She was an avid animal lover and enjoyed raising her pet chickens in her backyard.
A memorial service will be held at a later date and cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels. The family requests memorials in memory of Mrs. Camp be made to the Rutherford County P.A.W.S. An online guestbook is available for the Camp family at www.woodfinchapel.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on June 9, 2019