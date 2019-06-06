|
Mary Belle Johnson
Murfreesboro - Mrs. Mary Belle "May Belle" Johnson, age 76, passed away Friday, May 31st. She is survived by her children, Vincent (Amy) Johnson, Kelvin and Kitty Johnson; along with a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Viewing for Mrs. Johnson will be held Friday, June 7th at Nelson & Sons Chapel Murfreesboro 448 East Burton Street, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm. Saturday, June 8th at Cherry Grove M.B. Church 4078 Yeargan Rd, Murfreesboro, Family Visitation beginning at 11:00 am with Funeral to follow at 12:00 noon, Burial at the Johnson Rd Cemetery in Christiana. Services are in the care of Nelson & Sons Chapel Murfreesboro (615) 494-5001 www.nelsonandsons.net
Published in The Daily News Journal on June 6, 2019