Nelson & Sons Chapel
448 E Burton St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 494-5001
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Nelson & Sons Chapel
448 E Burton St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Cherry Grove M.B. Church
4078 Yeargan Rd
Murfreesboro, TN
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Cherry Grove M.B. Church
4078 Yeargan Rd.
Murfreesboro, TN
Mary Belle Johnson


Mary Belle Johnson Obituary
Mary Belle Johnson

Murfreesboro - Mrs. Mary Belle "May Belle" Johnson, age 76, passed away Friday, May 31st. She is survived by her children, Vincent (Amy) Johnson, Kelvin and Kitty Johnson; along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Public Viewing for Mrs. Johnson will be held Friday, June 7th at Nelson & Sons Chapel Murfreesboro 448 East Burton Street, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm. Saturday, June 8th at Cherry Grove M.B. Church 4078 Yeargan Rd, Murfreesboro, Family Visitation beginning at 11:00 am with Funeral to follow at 12:00 noon, Burial at the Johnson Rd Cemetery in Christiana. Services are in the care of Nelson & Sons Chapel Murfreesboro (615) 494-5001 www.nelsonandsons.net
Published in The Daily News Journal on June 6, 2019
