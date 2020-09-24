1/1
Mary Bennett
Mary Bennett

Lascassas - Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Howse Bennett, age 95, of Lascassas, TN passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born in Rutherford Co., TN to the late William Mitchell and Mayme Elizabeth Pitts Howse. Mrs. Bennett was a lifelong member of Hillview Baptist Church. She graduated from Middle Tennessee State Teacher's College. Mrs. Bennett taught in Rutherford County Schools at Rockvale, Lascassas, and Thurman Francis. She has left a heritage of a good name and the influence of a Christian life to her children.

She is survived by her three daughters, Betty Lane and her husband Miles, Mayme Hickman and her husband Bill, and Judy Gritton and her husband Jack all of Murfreesboro; six grandchildren, James Lane and his wife Katie, Nancy Elizabeth Vargo and her husband Keith, Rebecca Miles Lane, Kallie Gritton, Evans Gritton, and Elizabeth Ann Hickman; six great-grandchildren, Libi Lane, Ansley Lane, Samuel Miles Vargo, Josie Vargo, Laney Vargo, and Dominic Colston; and many loving nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, J.D. Bennett, and three brothers, William Howse, Jr., John R. Howse, and Pitts Howse.

Graveside services will be Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 12:00noon at Republican Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers will be her nephews. Honorary pallbearers will be the Deacons of Hillview Baptist Church.

An online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel (615) 893-5151




Published in The Daily News Journal from Sep. 24 to Sep. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
615.893.5151
