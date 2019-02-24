|
Mary Butler
Milton - Mrs. Mary L. Butler, age 84, of Milton, TN passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. She was born on April 11, 1934 in Mercedes, TX, but considered Tennessee her home. Mrs. Butler attended MTSU, enjoyed multiple careers, and owned several businesses.
Mrs. Butler is survived by her children, Edie Butler, George Rios, Joe Carrillo and his wife Laura, Jesse Carrillo and his wife Michelle, and William Butler, Jr. and his wife MariAnn; step-children, Frances, Pat, Elizabeth, James, and Chris Carrillo; siblings, Adel Licon, Janie Aguilar, and Gilbert Aguilar; brother-in-law, Manuel Licon; niece, Yvette Pond and her husband Earl, IV; nephew, David Licon; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Nicolas and Irene Gonzalez Aguilar; husband and life partner, William Butler, Sr.; and a son, Richard Butler.
Visitation with the family will be Monday, February 25, 2019 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 1:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Teb Batey will officiate. Burial will take place in Milton Cemetery.
An online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel (615) 893-5151
Published in The Daily News Journal on Feb. 24, 2019