Services
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
For more information about
Mary Butler
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Butler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Butler


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Butler Obituary
Mary Butler

Milton - Mrs. Mary L. Butler, age 84, of Milton, TN passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. She was born on April 11, 1934 in Mercedes, TX, but considered Tennessee her home. Mrs. Butler attended MTSU, enjoyed multiple careers, and owned several businesses.

Mrs. Butler is survived by her children, Edie Butler, George Rios, Joe Carrillo and his wife Laura, Jesse Carrillo and his wife Michelle, and William Butler, Jr. and his wife MariAnn; step-children, Frances, Pat, Elizabeth, James, and Chris Carrillo; siblings, Adel Licon, Janie Aguilar, and Gilbert Aguilar; brother-in-law, Manuel Licon; niece, Yvette Pond and her husband Earl, IV; nephew, David Licon; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Nicolas and Irene Gonzalez Aguilar; husband and life partner, William Butler, Sr.; and a son, Richard Butler.

Visitation with the family will be Monday, February 25, 2019 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 1:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Teb Batey will officiate. Burial will take place in Milton Cemetery.

An online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel (615) 893-5151
Published in The Daily News Journal on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now