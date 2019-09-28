Services
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Interment
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Evergreen Cemetery
Murfreesboro, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Cromwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Cromwell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Cromwell Obituary
Mary Cromwell

Murfreesboro - Mary A. Cromwell, age 86, retired nurse and animal lover, passed away at NHC of Murfreesboro on September 8, 2019.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Mabel Kaelin and sister, Margaret Sanders. She is survived by her children, Christine Migliore, Eugene Cronin III, Geri Dority, William Cronin (Ginny); brother, Albert Kaelin; sister, Jeannie Barrett; along with a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Interment will be 3:00 PM, Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Evergreen Cemetery, Murfreesboro, TN.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
Download Now