Mary Cromwell
Murfreesboro - Mary A. Cromwell, age 86, retired nurse and animal lover, passed away at NHC of Murfreesboro on September 8, 2019.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Mabel Kaelin and sister, Margaret Sanders. She is survived by her children, Christine Migliore, Eugene Cronin III, Geri Dority, William Cronin (Ginny); brother, Albert Kaelin; sister, Jeannie Barrett; along with a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Interment will be 3:00 PM, Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Evergreen Cemetery, Murfreesboro, TN.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Sept. 28, 2019