Mary E. Fletcher
Murfreesboro - age 91 d. 12/01/19.
Survivors include Sons, Robert, Jr. (Melanie), Sammie Lee (Virginia), Willie (Joyce), Joe (Lillian), James, David (LaBonne) McCullough, Jeffery (Maria), and Marcus Sanford; Daughters, Ethel (Jeremiah) Hawkins, Pennie Sanford; Sister, Emma Espy; Host of other relatives and friends.
Family visit Saturday 12-1 PM with funeral to follow at Olive Branch Church, Rev. David Johnson eulogist. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.
Hellum Funeral Home, 615-893-4323.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019