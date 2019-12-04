Services
Hellum Funeral Home, Inc. - Murfreesboro
611 South Highland Avenue
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
615-893-4323
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Fletcher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary E. Fletcher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary E. Fletcher Obituary
Mary E. Fletcher

Murfreesboro - age 91 d. 12/01/19.

Survivors include Sons, Robert, Jr. (Melanie), Sammie Lee (Virginia), Willie (Joyce), Joe (Lillian), James, David (LaBonne) McCullough, Jeffery (Maria), and Marcus Sanford; Daughters, Ethel (Jeremiah) Hawkins, Pennie Sanford; Sister, Emma Espy; Host of other relatives and friends.

Family visit Saturday 12-1 PM with funeral to follow at Olive Branch Church, Rev. David Johnson eulogist. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.

Hellum Funeral Home, 615-893-4323.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -