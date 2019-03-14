Services
Scottsboro Funeral Home
1502 County Park Road
Scottsboro, AL 35769
(256) 574-3965
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Scottsboro Funeral Home
Scottsboro, AL
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Scottsboro Funeral Home
Scottsboro, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Wallace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Eunice Wynn Wallace


1919 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Eunice Wynn Wallace Obituary
Mary Eunice Wynn Wallace

Murfreesboro - Mary Eunice Wynn Wallace peacefully went to be with the Lord on March 12, 2019 in the company of loved ones. Mrs. Wallace was born on December 25, 1919 to the late Thomas Polk Wynn and Hettie Viola Alverson Wynn and lived many years in Jackson County, Alabama. She is preceded in death by her husband Jeff David Wallace and infant son Jeff David Wallace, Jr. and her four brothers and four sisters: Walter Wynn, James Barney (JB) Wynn, Tommy Wynn, Robert Wynn, Ruth Wynn, Helen Wynn, Lillian Wynn Hill, and Lydia Wynn Ledford.

On December 2, 1939 Eunice married Jeff David Wallace and enjoyed almost sixty years of marriage. Eunice and Jeff had seven children: Jeff David Wallace (deceased), Mary Elizabeth (Gerald) Stone, Margaret Ann (Gary) Keys, Barbara Jean (Jim) Strey, Patricia Rose (Allen) Pope, Marcus Tate (Cathy) Wallace, and Wynnesse Elaine (Jeff) Jolly. Eunice and Jeff moved to Nashville, Tennessee in 1963 and then to Smyrna Tennessee in 1973 where they were members of Smyrna First Baptist Church. Eunice most recently attended First Baptist Church in Murfreesboro and Stones River Manor Chapel. Eunice lived at Stones River Manor for the past fourteen years where she was blessed with many treasured friends and caregivers.

Mrs. Wallace lived a rich and active life, and much of her work outside the home was centered around her passions of gardening and sewing. Upon her "retirement," she continued working in the fabric department at Walmart well into her seventies. She continued to enjoy gardening, sewing, and playing dominoes and made the best cinnamon rolls anyone has ever tasted. She was an avid Braves fan and loved spending time with her eighteen grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 15 at Scottsboro Funeral Home, Scottsboro, AL at 12:00 pm with service following at 1:00 pm.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now