Mary Eunice Wynn Wallace
Murfreesboro - Mary Eunice Wynn Wallace peacefully went to be with the Lord on March 12, 2019 in the company of loved ones. Mrs. Wallace was born on December 25, 1919 to the late Thomas Polk Wynn and Hettie Viola Alverson Wynn and lived many years in Jackson County, Alabama. She is preceded in death by her husband Jeff David Wallace and infant son Jeff David Wallace, Jr. and her four brothers and four sisters: Walter Wynn, James Barney (JB) Wynn, Tommy Wynn, Robert Wynn, Ruth Wynn, Helen Wynn, Lillian Wynn Hill, and Lydia Wynn Ledford.
On December 2, 1939 Eunice married Jeff David Wallace and enjoyed almost sixty years of marriage. Eunice and Jeff had seven children: Jeff David Wallace (deceased), Mary Elizabeth (Gerald) Stone, Margaret Ann (Gary) Keys, Barbara Jean (Jim) Strey, Patricia Rose (Allen) Pope, Marcus Tate (Cathy) Wallace, and Wynnesse Elaine (Jeff) Jolly. Eunice and Jeff moved to Nashville, Tennessee in 1963 and then to Smyrna Tennessee in 1973 where they were members of Smyrna First Baptist Church. Eunice most recently attended First Baptist Church in Murfreesboro and Stones River Manor Chapel. Eunice lived at Stones River Manor for the past fourteen years where she was blessed with many treasured friends and caregivers.
Mrs. Wallace lived a rich and active life, and much of her work outside the home was centered around her passions of gardening and sewing. Upon her "retirement," she continued working in the fabric department at Walmart well into her seventies. She continued to enjoy gardening, sewing, and playing dominoes and made the best cinnamon rolls anyone has ever tasted. She was an avid Braves fan and loved spending time with her eighteen grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 15 at Scottsboro Funeral Home, Scottsboro, AL at 12:00 pm with service following at 1:00 pm.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Mar. 14, 2019