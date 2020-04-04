Services
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
O'Brien Cemetery
103 Calvin Davis Court
Christiana, TN
Murfreesboro - Mary Frances Foster, also known as Granny Foster, age 85 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away at home around her loving family on Saturday, April 4, 2020. A member of Bellwood Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; James Clifford and Willie Beatrice Maxwell Perry, husband; William Foster, daughters; Jo Ella Foster, Frances Paulette Humphreys, sons; Terry Lynn Foster, Steven Foster, granddaughter; Jennie Marie Harber, great granddaughter; Corinna Lucille Belcher, sisters; Brenda Swaner and Sherry Hiles.

She is survived by her daughters; Glenda Harber of Smyrna, Donna Headrick of Wartrace, Cindy Webb of Murfreesboro, Patsy (Joel) Jackson of Murfreesboro, 10 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, special granddaughter; Misty Short, 4 great great grandchildren, special niece; Phillis Keeley, and special friend Donna Burks.

Graveside services will be held Monday, April 6, 2020 at 2:00pm at O'Brien Cemetery, 103 Calvin Davis Court, Christiana, TN 37037. Chaplain Jonathan Belcher will be officiating.

Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Service 615-896-2229.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
