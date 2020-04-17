|
Mary Francis Gooch
Murfreesboro - age 74 d. 04/15/2020.
Survivors include Children, Annette Gooch, Valerie (Robert) Knight, and Ashley (Jocelynn) Gooch; Sister, Julia Huddleston; Brothers, Rev. Eddie (Eula), and Charlie Richardson. Host of other relatives and friends.
Drive through window for public viewing Sunday 12 noon- 4 PM at Hellum Funeral Chapel. Monday, Graveside service 2 PM at Evergreen Cemetery, Bishop Jimmy Tyson eulogist.
Hellum Funeral Home, Inc., 615-893-4323.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020