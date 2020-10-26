Mary Harris-Anderson
Murfreesboro - 60 d. 10/18/2020
Survived by Husband, Rodney Anderson; Daughters, Tywania (Keith), Stephanie (Philip), and Afrika (Jamie) Harris; Son, Eric (Peggy) Gaines; Mother, Lola Mai Harris; Host of other relatives and friends.
Walk through visit Friday 4-6 PM Hellum Funeral Chapel. Saturday family visit 10-11 AM with funeral to follow Ebenezer P.B. Church, Pastor Jerry Weeden eulogist. Interment Lovvorn Cemetery.
Hellum Funeral Home, Inc., 615-893-4323.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 29, 2020.