Mary Harris-Anderson



Murfreesboro - 60 d. 10/18/2020



Survived by Husband, Rodney Anderson; Daughters, Tywania (Keith), Stephanie (Philip), and Afrika (Jamie) Harris; Son, Eric (Peggy) Gaines; Mother, Lola Mai Harris; Host of other relatives and friends.



Walk through visit Friday 4-6 PM Hellum Funeral Chapel. Saturday family visit 10-11 AM with funeral to follow Ebenezer P.B. Church, Pastor Jerry Weeden eulogist. Interment Lovvorn Cemetery.



Hellum Funeral Home, Inc., 615-893-4323.









