|
|
Mary Jane Limbo
Murfreesboro - Mary Jane Limbo, age 84, passed away at St Thomas Hospital January 26, 2020. She was born in Bedford County and a resident of Rutherford County. Mary Jane was a long standing member of the Eastern Star.
Mary Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Lillie Grace Graham and Ben Fugitt; and sister, Grace Damron. She is survived by her daughters, Donna Limbo Maloney, Fredra Limbo Chamberlain, Linda Limbo; grandchildren, Ryan Maloney, Conor Maloney, Griffin Chamberlain, Hayley Jane Chamberlain, Brooke; great grandchildren, Cayden Maloney and Ashton Maloney; and her four legged baby, Peanut.
A gathering of friends will 3:00-6:00 PM, Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beesley Animal Clinic, 2215 Keeneland Commercial Boulevard, Murfreesboro, Tn 37127, 615-890-7878.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020