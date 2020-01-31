Services
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Limbo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jane Limbo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Jane Limbo Obituary
Mary Jane Limbo

Murfreesboro - Mary Jane Limbo, age 84, passed away at St Thomas Hospital January 26, 2020. She was born in Bedford County and a resident of Rutherford County. Mary Jane was a long standing member of the Eastern Star.

Mary Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Lillie Grace Graham and Ben Fugitt; and sister, Grace Damron. She is survived by her daughters, Donna Limbo Maloney, Fredra Limbo Chamberlain, Linda Limbo; grandchildren, Ryan Maloney, Conor Maloney, Griffin Chamberlain, Hayley Jane Chamberlain, Brooke; great grandchildren, Cayden Maloney and Ashton Maloney; and her four legged baby, Peanut.

A gathering of friends will 3:00-6:00 PM, Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beesley Animal Clinic, 2215 Keeneland Commercial Boulevard, Murfreesboro, Tn 37127, 615-890-7878.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -