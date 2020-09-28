1/1
Mary Jo Wyatt
Mary Jo Wyatt

Murfreesboro - Mary Jo Burke Wyatt, age 96, of Murfreesboro, TN, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 27, 2020. A native of Crockett County, TN, she was the daughter of the late W.D. and Mary Hall Burke. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Roe C. Wyatt; and her sister, Nell Burke Brister.

She is survived by her daughter, Marilyn Wyatt White and her husband John; son, John P. Wyatt and his wife Janna; grandchildren, Jeff Wyatt and his wife Amy, Jenny Wyatt Gearhart and her husband Tim, John White and his wife Ashley, and Andrew White; great-grandchildren, Abby White, Addison Wyatt, Anslee Wyatt, Wyatt Gearhart, Liviana White, and London White; sisters, Sue Hall and her husband Bill, and Thelma Whitehead; brother, Jim Burke and his wife Donna; along with much loving extended family.

Family will serve as pallbearers.

Known as Mommie to her family, Mary Jo was known as "The Avon Lady" to many friends and customers. She sold Avon products for over 60 years.

The family would like to thank Alive Hospice along with the staff and friends at Park View Meadows for their loving care and compassion.

Memorials in memory of Mrs. Wyatt can be made to the Arthritits Foundation or to a charity of your choice.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

An online guestbook is available at www.woodfinchapel.com

615-893-5151




Published in The Daily News Journal from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
615.893.5151
