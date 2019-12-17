Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Beckham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Katherine Younger Beckham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Katherine Younger Beckham Obituary
Mary Katherine Younger Beckham

Murfreesboro - Mary Katherine Younger Beckham, age 79 of Murfreesboro formerly of Savannah TN died Tuesday December 17, 2018. She was a native of Dyersburg TN and was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Billy Thomas Beckham; her parents, Cecil Younger and Kate Drake Younger. Mrs. Beckham was a member of Cason Lane Church of Christ. She was a graduate of University of Tennessee Knoxville and was a Kindergarten Teacher at West Hardin Elementary Savannah.

She is survived by son, Brent Beckham and wife Rhonda of Rockvale, daughter; Amy Odom and husband Darin of Woodstock, AL; grandchildren; Taylor Beckham wife Chelsey, Shelby Beckham and Braden Odom; great-grandchild; Allie Beckham.

In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital in Memphis.

Visitation will be 3:00PM to 5:00PM with a funeral service 5:00PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Bill Hall and Alan Yeater will officiate. Graveside service will by 1:00PM Lutts Cemetery in Wayne County. www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -