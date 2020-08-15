Mary Lee Walker



Murfreesboro - Mrs. Mary Lee Walker, the "red headed Holy Spirit's assistant," passed away Friday, August 14th, 2020. She was the daughter of the late John and Margaret Wooten. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Ken L. Walker; brother, Donald J. Wooten; and sister, Anita Ellis.



She is survived by her son, Greg Walker and his wife Lindsay; grandchildren, Blake Walker and wife Savannah, and Amberly Walker; great-grandchildren, Makenna Rae Walker and Jaxton Lee Walker; 4 nieces; 5 nephews; great nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends.



She was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee. She married the love of her life, Ken L. Walker on July 14th, 1963. She attended beauty school and quickly found that being a hair dresser was her calling. She worked for over 30 years with the children's ministries at Believers' Chapel.



Mary Lee enjoyed baseball games, bowling, and playing with her great-grandchildren. One of her most memorable moments was her trip to Israel. She had a heart of gold and the voice of an angel. She was the life of the party and loved to sing and dance. She was an amazing cook and loved to serve others. She was best known for being a one of kind, selfless, and God fearing prayer warrior and woman. She always gave to others before herself. Most importantly, Mary Lee was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, friend, and bible teacher. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.



The family would like to give a special thanks to Dorris and Barbara Wallace for all the help and friendship they shared.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Believers' Chapel. 1820 South Rutherford Boulevard, Murfreesboro, TN 37130.



A celebration of life and dance party for Mary Lee's wonderful life will be held at a later date.









