Mary Lee Walker
1943 - 2020
Mary Lee Walker

Murfreesboro - Mrs. Mary Lee Walker, the "red headed Holy Spirit's assistant," passed away Friday, August 14th, 2020. She was the daughter of the late John and Margaret Wooten. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Ken L. Walker; brother, Donald J. Wooten; and sister, Anita Ellis.

She is survived by her son, Greg Walker and his wife Lindsay; grandchildren, Blake Walker and wife Savannah, and Amberly Walker; great-grandchildren, Makenna Rae Walker and Jaxton Lee Walker; 4 nieces; 5 nephews; great nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends.

She was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee. She married the love of her life, Ken L. Walker on July 14th, 1963. She attended beauty school and quickly found that being a hair dresser was her calling. She worked for over 30 years with the children's ministries at Believers' Chapel.

Mary Lee enjoyed baseball games, bowling, and playing with her great-grandchildren. One of her most memorable moments was her trip to Israel. She had a heart of gold and the voice of an angel. She was the life of the party and loved to sing and dance. She was an amazing cook and loved to serve others. She was best known for being a one of kind, selfless, and God fearing prayer warrior and woman. She always gave to others before herself. Most importantly, Mary Lee was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, friend, and bible teacher. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Dorris and Barbara Wallace for all the help and friendship they shared.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Believers' Chapel. 1820 South Rutherford Boulevard, Murfreesboro, TN 37130.

A celebration of life and dance party for Mary Lee's wonderful life will be held at a later date.




Published in The Daily News Journal from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
615.893.5151
Memories & Condolences
August 16, 2020
Mary Lee was such an important part of my growing up as an adult, from my college days through much of my adult life. I always called her, my spiritual momma. Just like with Ken, I will miss her greatly, but the wonderful memories will carry me through until we see each other again in heaven.
Paul Womack
Friend
August 16, 2020
I have special memories of Mary Lee. She was such a blessing and what an angel she was during my mother's long illness.
Lana and Larry Newman
August 16, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Marie Bryan
Friend
August 16, 2020
Mary Lee you will forever be in my heart. I can see you dancing your way into Heaven singing & praising Jesus all the was. I felt so blessed & loved when you wanted me to be in Cubbies. Love you. Thank you for being Jesus with skin on.
Cheryl Sivacek
Friend
August 15, 2020
Mary Lee Walker is a godly woman whose legacy will challenge us all for years to come. I am honored and blessed to have known her.
Minna Kayser
Friend
August 15, 2020
Greg and Family, I am so sorry for the loss of your sweet mother!
Gail Holder
Acquaintance
August 15, 2020
Our paths crossed on several occasions. I didn't know Mary Lee well but I do know her sweet spirit and smile made a lasting witness and testimony on my life.
Teri Broich
Acquaintance
August 15, 2020
Mary Lee is one of our favorite persons and she was a great example of a Godly woman . She is precious to our family and look forward to seeing her again in heaven .
jerry swehla
Friend
August 15, 2020
May God be with you during this time. Our heart breaks for your loss and you are in our prayers.
Jan & Vernon Martin
Family
August 15, 2020
A CHAMPION OF JESUS, A WONDERFUL FRIEND BUT, WILL SOMEDAY SEE HER AGAIN!
GEORGE CAMPBELL
Friend
August 15, 2020
There are no adequate words to describe what a vibrant God fearing lady (Mary Lee Walker) was. She was a precious lady who we all learn to love and appreciate at all the Middle Tennessee Women Retreats sponsored by Ann Downing Ministries. What a major role she played as being over prayer and an awesome committee member. True love and devotion is rare but Mary Lee went above and beyond. I will miss her terribly but know that she is having the time of her life.....dancing and praising our heavenly Father.
Wynelle Batton
Friend
August 15, 2020
I serve on the MTWR committee with Mary Lee. She is one of the most praying Christian Woman I have ever met. Once you meet her you instantly fall in love with her. I will never forget her. My heart goes out to Greg and family. Fly high Mary Lee!!!!
Carolyn Martin
Friend
August 15, 2020
I worked with your Mother for 18 years on Middle Tennessee Women’s Retreat. She was one of the finest Christian Women I have ever known. Your family is in my prayers , God must need extra help.
Connie Garvin
Acquaintance
August 15, 2020
Knowing Mary Lee will always be counted as one of the most inspiring blessing of my life. She was a role model for children and adults alike! She will surely be missed, but her spirit will remain with us always.
Theresa (Rita) Hill
Friend
August 15, 2020
She was a model of what every Christian should be...she will be missed and truly one of a kind....
Janet Chappell
Friend
August 15, 2020
Will miss you Mary Lee but looking forward to see you in Heaven.
And PRAISING OUR LORD with You
I Love You
Renee Timmons
Friend
August 15, 2020
Mary Lee or Mia as I knew her always had a smile on her face and a hello for you. She was a great person and the world will greatly miss her presence.
Kerri Warpool
Friend
August 15, 2020
Mary Lee and Kenny.
My best friend and Spiritual mom. I'm so happy for you! You are finally complete in Jesus! I know you are having a blast reconciling with all your loved ones in heaven! Words can't express the love, joy, and wisdom you brought to my life each day. Thank you for all the wonderful memories! I'm beyond blessed to be called your friend, sister, and daughter in Christ! I'll remember your ways and love you always! I look forward to the day we meet again! ❤
Kelly Joy
Friend
August 15, 2020
Mary Lee was such an encouragement to all she met. I will never forget her praying with me last year at Middle Tennessee Women’s Retreat. She will be missed by so many who loved her. Praying for all of the family.
Sharon Turpin
Friend
