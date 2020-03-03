|
Mary Lou Kinnard
Murfreesboro - Mary Lou "Polly" Kinnard, age 88, passed away at her residence March 3, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and retired from General Electric. Polly attended Church of God on St. James Street.
Polly was preceded in death by her parents, Maggie and Clint McCullough; husband Thomas Kinnard; brothers, Johnnie and Billy McCullough; and sisters, Lucille Arnold, Sarah Manus and Bessie Lokey. She is survived by her son, Alan Wayne Kinnard; daughter, Donna Kaye Goff; sister, JoAnne Spence; five grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be 4:00-6:00 PM, Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.
Chapel service will be 2:00 PM, Friday, March 6, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers with Rev. Jeff Yohe officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020