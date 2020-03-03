Services
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Kinnard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lou Kinnard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Lou Kinnard Obituary
Mary Lou Kinnard

Murfreesboro - Mary Lou "Polly" Kinnard, age 88, passed away at her residence March 3, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and retired from General Electric. Polly attended Church of God on St. James Street.

Polly was preceded in death by her parents, Maggie and Clint McCullough; husband Thomas Kinnard; brothers, Johnnie and Billy McCullough; and sisters, Lucille Arnold, Sarah Manus and Bessie Lokey. She is survived by her son, Alan Wayne Kinnard; daughter, Donna Kaye Goff; sister, JoAnne Spence; five grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00-6:00 PM, Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 2:00 PM, Friday, March 6, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers with Rev. Jeff Yohe officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -