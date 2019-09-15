|
Mary Macon Doubler
Fayetteville - Mary "Wren" Macon Doubler of Fayetteville, TN, passed away on September 12, 2019. She was 92. She was born in Murfreesboro, TN, in 1927 to the late Archie J. and Melissa W. Macon. Mrs. Doubler was preceded in death by her husband of nearly sixty years, Alvin F. Doubler; son, Robert "Duke" Doubler; infant daughter, Mary Eileen; and brothers Robert and Ramsey Macon.
Mrs. Doubler is survived by her five children, Bernard (Barbara) Doubler and Michael Doubler of Murfreesboro, TN, Paul Doubler of LaVergne, TN, John (Sally) Doubler of Clarksville, TN and Kathleen "Katie" (Wayne) Steuart of Fayetteville, TN. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Brandon Doubler, Catherine (Jeff) Henry, Christopher (Katie) Doubler, Daniel (Lindsay) Doubler, Devin (Lawson) Milstead, and Taylor (John) McElroy, and five great-grandchildren, Hudsen Macon Doubler, Lily Grace Henry, Samuel Duke Doubler, John Miles McElroy, and Hayesley Mai Milstead. She was loved and recognized as a mother figure by so many, and more than anything else, she loved her own family.
Mrs. Doubler lived in Rutherford County, TN for nearly seventy years, where she married and raised her family. One unique aspect of her life was that she was the granddaughter of "Uncle Dave" Macon, the iconic entertainer who was the first superstar of the Grand Ole Opry and member of the Country Music Hall of Fame. Mary spent much time and effort perpetuating Uncle Dave's life, music, and legacy by sitting for numerous media interviews, preserving documents and pictures about his life, and supporting the Uncle Dave Macon Days music festival held each year in Murfreesboro. She and her husband moved to Fayetteville in 1998 to be closer to their daughter, Katie. Mary was a faithful member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Fayetteville, TN. A generous person, she freely gave to her church and to causes which favored the downtrodden. She will always be remembered for her wisdom and quick wit, which she freely shared with others. Her favorite pastimes were reading, corresponding by letter, crossword puzzles, and needle work.
The family would like to thank all the dedicated staff at Southern Manor Living Center of Fayetteville, the professional staff and nurses of Lincoln Medical Home Health & Hospice, and the wonderful and loving ladies who sat with Mrs. Doubler throughout her extended illness for their exemplary care and compassion.
Memorials may be made to the American Red Cross in memory of Mrs. Doubler, PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839.
Visitation will be Monday, September 16, 2019, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Higgins Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at 10:00 AM at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Fayetteville, TN with Father George Panthananickal officiating. Burial will follow that same afternoon at 3:00 PM at Coleman Cemetery, 5083 Woodbury Pike, Murfreesboro, TN 37127.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Sept. 15, 2019