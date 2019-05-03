Services
Murfreesboro Funeral Home - Murfreesboro
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
615-896-2229
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Murfreesboro Funeral Home - Murfreesboro
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Murfreesboro Funeral Home - Murfreesboro
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Margaret Green - LeMaster - Allen


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Margaret Green - LeMaster - Allen Obituary
Mary Margaret Green - LeMaster - Allen

Murfreesboro - Mary Margaret Green LeMaster Allen, age 72 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019.

She was preceded is death by her parents: John Sr. and Marjorie Maginn Green, and a brother: John Green Jr.

She is survived by her daughter: Candice (Kevin) Guldin, son: David (Shayne) LeMaster, grandchildren: Bryan Guldin, Brandon Guldin, Allison LeMaster, Gage LeMaster, Declan LeMaster, and Owen LeMaster.

Visitation will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on May 4, 2019 from 1pm - 2pm with a memorial service to follow in the chapel.

Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services 615-896-2229
Published in The Daily News Journal on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now