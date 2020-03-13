|
Mary Parker
Murfreesboro - Mary Carr Haynie Parker, age 88, passed away at her residence, March 13, 2020. She was a native of Hartsville, TN and has lived in Rutherford County since 1962. Mary was a member of the DAR, Pi Beta Phi. She received her undergraduate and master's in Education from UT and taught Home Economics and Preschool at MTSU. Mary was a member of St Marks United Methodist Church.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Casper Clay Haynie and Bessie Carr Haynie; and brother, Mark Daniel Haynie. She is survived by her husband, Austin Dean Parker; son, Daniel Austin Parker and wife, Julie Watson Parker; granddaughter, Corinne Hayes Parker.
Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.
Chapel service will be 10:30 AM, Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers with Bro. Jim Clardy officiating. Graveside service will follow at 2:00 PM, in Hartsville Memorial Gardens, Hartsville, TN.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020