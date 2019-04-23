Mary Potts



Murfreesboro - Mary Elizabeth Potts, age 96, passed away April 22, 2019 at Northside Healthcare. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and worked as a Beautician for 41 years. She was proud to be one of the first lady entrepreneurs in Rutherford County with Mary Potts Beauty Shop.



Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Willie Blankenship Potts; brothers, James Potts, Sam Martin Potts, Ellis Potts, Charlie Potts, Jr.; and sisters, Jessie Duke and Katherine Hall. She is survived by her brother, Ray (Nancy) Potts; sisters, Sarah Boykin and Thelma Pharris; nephews, Carlton Wright, Jerry Potts, JC Hall, Johnny Hall, David Potts, Ronnie Climer, Chuck Boykin; and nieces, Sheila Smotherman, Debbie Morton, Joyce Cole, Glenna Wright and Patricia Wright.



Visitation with the family will be 11:00 AM until time of funeral service at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Dr. Lenny Farmer officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.



Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com. Published in The Daily News Journal on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary