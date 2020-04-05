|
Mary "Evelyn" Robinson Mahaffey
Mufreesboro - Mary "Evelyn" Robinson Mahaffey age 91, passed away on April 4, 2020. She was a native and lifelong resident of Rutherford County. Evelyn was a member of Science Hill Church of Christ and worked at Chromalox.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband of fifty years, George Edward "Ed" Mahaffey; parents, Richard Robinson and Hattie Arnold Robinson, daughter, Barbara Mahaffey Smith; brothers, Cecil Robinson, James Robinson and Paul Robinson; sisters, Claytie Robinson Mahaffey, May Robinson Jakes and Joyce Robinson Armstrong. She will be sadly missed by her daughters, Bonnie (Houston) Stem of Murfreesboro and Rita (Dave) Gambill of Smyrna; grandchildren, Tammy Roehrich, Angela Ramey, Stephanie Simkins, David Gambill, Kevin Gambill, Amanda Gambill, and James Stem; nine great-grandchildren, and several great-great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Dr. Stephen Odom and staff. They also would like to thank all of the staff at St. Thomas Rutherford for their excellent care they gave to our Mama.
A private graveside service will be held. Pallbearers will be David Gambill, Kevin Gambill, James Stem, Rayden Stem, and J.C. Roehrich and Marc Simpkin.
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 is honored to serve the family. www.jenningsandayers.com 615-893-2422.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020