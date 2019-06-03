Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home,
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Soper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Tom Soper


1911 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Tom Soper Obituary
Mary Tom Soper

Murfreesboro - Mary Tom Graves Soper, age 107 years, 346 days, passed away on June 1, 2019 in Murfreesboro, TN. Mary Tom was born on June 19, 1911 to the late Tom Graves and Susan Elizabeth "Lizzie" Churchwell Graves. Mary Tom grew up in Wayne County, TN and developed a love of nature that continued throughout her life. She especially loved birds and trees. Mary Tom was a self-described political follower. There were nineteen presidents elected during her lifetime. Mary Tom loved Jesus, family, friends, underdogs, life and southern gospel music. She is preceded in death by her husband Berry C. Soper; son, Berry C. Soper, Jr. and daughter-in-law, Sherry R. Soper. Mary Tom is the last of 10 children in her family. She leaves behind her sons, Dr. Richard G. Soper and Charles (Linda) Soper; daughter-in-law, Jackie Soper; grandchildren, Todd Soper, Nikki (Rodney) Otjen, Heather (Troy) Potts, Matthew Soper, Hollie Mulvaney, Vanessa (Jay) Fuquay, Cordell (Maribel) Soper, Larissa Soper and Ashley Soper; great grandchildren, Hannah Isabell, Noah Mulvaney, Mason Potts, Megan Potts, Calliandra Otjen, Carly Soper, Manning Fuquay, Oden Soper, Roman Soper and Ava Grace DelBuono. A memorial service will be held for Mary Tom at 1:00PM on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, Pastor Tracy Cameron and great niece Linda Lester officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will follow in Spring Hill Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in The Daily News Journal on June 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.