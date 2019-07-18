|
Mary Virginia Morton Spence
Midland community - Mary Virginia Morton Spence, age 91 of the Midland community, passed away Sunday July 14, 2019 at her daughters residence in Tarpon Springs, FL. Born in Rockvale, TN, she was the daughter of the late Jacob Anderson and Candace Smotherman Morton. Mrs. Spence was also preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Lafayette Spence who died in 1999, and her son, David Spence, a granddaughter, Tanya Spence, and a sister, Margaret Smith.
Mrs. Spence is survived by her son, Steve Spence and his wife Darlene of the Midland community; daughters, Paulette Rhome and her husband John of Tarpon Springs, FL, Jean Garrett and her companion Ray Merritt of the Midland community, and Judy Jones of Murfreesboro, TN; brother, James Morton of Murfreesboro, TN; 14 grandchildren, and 27 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Wednesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Thursday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Bro. Bob Tuttle and Bro. Bruce Higdon officiating. Burial will follow in the Smotherman Cemetery in the Midland community, with grandsons serving as pallbearers.
Mrs. Spence was a member of Old Leb Methodist Church, and a homemaker.
Published in The Daily News Journal on July 18, 2019