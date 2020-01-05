Services
Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
203 N. Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
615-459-3254
Mary Virginia Neal Obituary
Mary Virginia Neal

Smyrna - Mary Virginia Byrd Neal, age 84, of Smyrna, TN passed away peacefully Sunday, January 5, 2020.

She was a native of Mobile, AL. She was the daughter of the late John Louis Byrd and Gertie Belle Jackson Byrd Stanford. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Roger L. Neal; son, Roger Steven Neal; and her brothers, Bobby Gene Byrd and Louis Max Byrd.

Virginia is survived by her son Mark B. Neal of Murfreesboro; sister, Mildred Juanita Byrd Van Devender of Mobile, AL; and her grandsons, Christopher Shawn Neal and John Robert Neal both of Murfreesboro.

Virginia was a 1952 graduate of Vigor High School in Mobile, Alabama.

Virginia was married for 61 years to the late Roger L. Neal. Roger and Virginia moved to Smyrna in the mid-sixties. Roger's job with the National Guard brought them to the Town of Smyrna.

During those years, Virginia worked as Secretary at the Smyrna Primary School and later worked at Tennessee Farmers Co-op retiring from there in 1997. After retirement she worked for a period of time for Dunlap & Bumpas Associates.

She was a member of Parkway Baptist Church. She will be remembered as a loving wife, caring mother and a special friend.

Graveside services will be Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. Mapleview Cemetery. Brother Dan Parker and Brother Shelby Hazard will officiate.

The family gives a special thanks for the continuous care provided by the staff of Adams Place and Caris Hospice.

Memorials in memory of Virginia can be made to Parkway Baptist Church or to Caris Hospice.

An online guestbook is available at www.woodfinchapel.com

615-459-3254
Published in The Daily News Journal from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, 2020
