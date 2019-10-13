Services
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Murfreesboro, TN
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
5:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Murfreesboro, TN
Matthew Neely

Matthew Neely Obituary
Matthew Neely

Murfreesboro - It is with the deepest sorrow we announce that Matthew Neely, our most beloved son, brother, family member, and friend passed suddenly on October 10th, 2019 at his home in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Those who knew Matt even just a little lost a shining light in their lives.

He will be missed every day by his father, Tony Neely, his mother, Tammy Neely, his love, Chelsea Hornsby, his sister, Mary Katherine McEwen, her husband, Preston McEwen, nieces Harper and Nola McEwen, his grandmother, Barbara Johnson, his loving aunts, uncles and cousins, and by many, many great friends.

We know Matthew is now with his Papa, George Johnson, his grandparents, Juanelle Eddleman and Jimmy Neely, his best friend, Roby Corlew, and his personal hero, Steve McNair. We love and miss you more than words can say.

Friends and family are invited to visitation at Woodfin Memorial Chapel on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 5:00 until 8:00 pm and again Tuesday from 3:00 pm until the time of funeral services beginning at 5:00 pm at First Presbyterian Church of Murfreesboro. Rev. Dr. John Hinkle, Jr. will officiate.

An online guestbook is available for the Neely family at www.woodfinchapel.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
