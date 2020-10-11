1/1
Matthew Srodka
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Matthew Srodka

Smyrna - Matthew Srodka

Matthew "Matt" James Srodka, age 37 of Smyrna, TN, is the beloved son of Gregory and Sally Mansell Srodka of Smyrna; brother to Jacob and Lauren (Jones) Srodka of Franklin, and Charles and Elizabeth (Vollbrecht) Srodka of Smyrna; loving uncle to: Camden, Colin, Oliver, and Henry Srodka; and was loved by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Matt passed away Thursday morning October 8, 2020 at his home.

He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Zygmunt and Virginia Srodka; and maternal grandparents, Elmer and Dorothy Mansell.

Matt was born April 10, 1983 in Cookeville. He graduated from Blackman High School in 2001 and received his BS Degree in Information Technology from Middle Tennessee State University in 2007.

He was IT Analyst with Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation in Nashville and was a member of St.Luke's Catholic Church in Smyrna.

Graveside services and interment will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday October 13 at Brown's Mill Cemetery in Cookeville, TN. Rev. Eric Johansen will officiate.

In addition to his many friends, his family wishes to extend a special thank you to Brian Beaird, Asif Syed, and Matt Wallace.

Memorial contributions may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital. www.stjude.org

Dyer Funeral Home, Cookeville TN is in charge of arrangements. (931)526-7158 Share your thoughts and memories at www.dyerfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Daily News Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved