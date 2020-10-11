Matthew Srodka
Smyrna - Matthew Srodka
Matthew "Matt" James Srodka, age 37 of Smyrna, TN, is the beloved son of Gregory and Sally Mansell Srodka of Smyrna; brother to Jacob and Lauren (Jones) Srodka of Franklin, and Charles and Elizabeth (Vollbrecht) Srodka of Smyrna; loving uncle to: Camden, Colin, Oliver, and Henry Srodka; and was loved by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Matt passed away Thursday morning October 8, 2020 at his home.
He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Zygmunt and Virginia Srodka; and maternal grandparents, Elmer and Dorothy Mansell.
Matt was born April 10, 1983 in Cookeville. He graduated from Blackman High School in 2001 and received his BS Degree in Information Technology from Middle Tennessee State University in 2007.
He was IT Analyst with Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation in Nashville and was a member of St.Luke's Catholic Church in Smyrna.
Graveside services and interment will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday October 13 at Brown's Mill Cemetery in Cookeville, TN. Rev. Eric Johansen will officiate.
In addition to his many friends, his family wishes to extend a special thank you to Brian Beaird, Asif Syed, and Matt Wallace.
Memorial contributions may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital. www.stjude.org
Dyer Funeral Home, Cookeville TN is in charge of arrangements. (931)526-7158 Share your thoughts and memories at www.dyerfh.com
