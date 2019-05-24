Services
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mattie Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mattie Walker


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mattie Walker Obituary
Mattie Walker

Murfreesboro - Mattie Ellen Walker, age 88, passed away May 22, 2019 at Southern Hills Medical Center. She lived all of her life in College Grove and worked for Shoney's.

Mattie was preceded in death by her parents, James Monroe and Margaret Estelle Newman Spain; husband, Jimmy Dee Walls; brothers, Jimmy Spain, JT Spain, Andrew Spain; sister, Elizabeth Graves; and special companion, Robert Gilley. She is survived by her sons, Marvin (Wanda) Walls, Donnie (Lynne) Walls; daughter, Norma (James) Underwood; brothers, Howard (Nancy) Spain, George Spain; grandchild, Jessie (Luther) Johnson; and great grandson, Billy Dee Johnson.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Friday, May 24, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 2:00 PM, Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers. Burial will follow in Mosley Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
Download Now