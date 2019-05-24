|
|
Mattie Walker
Murfreesboro - Mattie Ellen Walker, age 88, passed away May 22, 2019 at Southern Hills Medical Center. She lived all of her life in College Grove and worked for Shoney's.
Mattie was preceded in death by her parents, James Monroe and Margaret Estelle Newman Spain; husband, Jimmy Dee Walls; brothers, Jimmy Spain, JT Spain, Andrew Spain; sister, Elizabeth Graves; and special companion, Robert Gilley. She is survived by her sons, Marvin (Wanda) Walls, Donnie (Lynne) Walls; daughter, Norma (James) Underwood; brothers, Howard (Nancy) Spain, George Spain; grandchild, Jessie (Luther) Johnson; and great grandson, Billy Dee Johnson.
Visitation with the family will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Friday, May 24, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.
Chapel service will be 2:00 PM, Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers. Burial will follow in Mosley Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on May 24, 2019