Maxine Bowmer "Ma" Upchurch
Murfreesboro, TN - Maxine Bowmer " Ma" Upchurch, age 84 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Thursday August 15, 2019. A native of Jamestown, TN, she was the daughter of the late Abner D. and Altha C. Winningham Bowmer. Mrs. Upchurch was also preceded in death by her husband, Conrad Upchurch, her daughter-in-law, Patty Hatfield, and several siblings.
Mrs. Upchurch is survived by her son, Mike Hatfield and his wife Teal of Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren, Chris Hatfield and his wife Missy of Readyville, TN, Casey Hatfield and his wife Ashley of the Walter Hill community, and Will Cooper of Auburntown, TN; great-grandchildren, C. J., Walker, Patty, Maddie and Laney Hatfield.
Visitation will be Friday from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be held 10:00 AM Saturday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Pastor Calvin Carroll officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Garden with Chris, Casey, C. J., and Walker Hatfield, Will Cooper, and Jim Linder serving as pallbearer.
Mrs. Upchurch was a member of the Baptist Church, and retired from General Electric in Murfreesboro, TN.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Aug. 16, 2019