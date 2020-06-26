Melba Florine Shockney



Smyrna - Melba Florine Shockney, age 79, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Stones River Manor in Murfreesboro. She was born in Nashville, Tennessee to the late Thomas and Evelyn Coleman Nimmo.



Survivors include her husband of 61 ½ years, Ray Shockney, a son; Thomas (Ruth) Shockney, grandchild; Lindsey (Robin) Wylie, great grandchildren; Carson and Reagan Wylie, sister: Joyce (Gary) Gentry, nieces; Rachel Odom and Ashley Hester.



Mrs. Shockney was a honor graduate in 1959 at East Nashville High School. She was a long-time member of Smyrna Church of Christ and current member of Leanna Church of Christ.



A Memorial will be at a later date.



