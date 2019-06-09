Services
Higgins Funeral Home
213 E. Market Street
Fayetteville, TN 37334
931-433-2544
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Higgins Funeral Home
213 E. Market Street
Fayetteville, TN 37334
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Higgins Funeral Home
213 E. Market Street
Fayetteville, TN 37334
Melissa Clark Gill Obituary
Melissa Clark Gill

Murfreesboro - Melissa Clark Gill died in peace at her home in Murfreesboro on June 6, 2019, at the age of 67. Lissa was an artist and educator who instilled a passion for culture in her children and her students. She was an avid reader of everything from literary classics to spy fiction to art history. She loved to garden, and she sustained a keen interest in politics and current events. Lissa was deeply devoted to her family. She is survived by her husband, Warren; her son and daughter-in-law, William & Meg; her daughter, Greer; and her brother, Philip Clark, and his family.

Visitation will be held at Higgins Funeral Home in Lissa's hometown of Fayetteville, Tennessee, on Saturday, June 8, from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM. The funeral service will be at Higgins on Sunday, June 9, at 1:00 PM with a burial to follow at Old Orchard Cemetery in Petersburg.

Memorial contributions to an art education fund may be made by sending a check to Cheekwood Estate & Gardens, 1200 Forrest Park Dr, Nashville, TN 37205, or by donating online at cheekwood.org/support/give/donate-to-the-annual-fund/.
Published in The Daily News Journal on June 9, 2019
