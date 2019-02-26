Services
Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
203 N. Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
615-459-3254
Melissa Burns
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
203 N. Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
Burial
Following Services
Mapleview Cemetery
Murfreesboro, TN - Melissa Daune Burns, age 62 of Murfreesboro, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019. She was born in Nashville, TN to the late Paul Waner Lannom and Marian June Harvey Lannom.

Funeral service will be 1:00pm Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Randy Burns, son, Brandon Burns (Bonnie) of Smyrna, daughters, Tabitha Burns McMeley (Andrew) of Jackson, Gabrielle Burns (Zach Broadwater) of Smyrna, grandchildren, Bethany Burns, Ben Burns and Christopher McMeley.

Mrs. Burns was a member of Stones River Church of Christ and a homemaker.

Visitation will be from 4:00 until 8:00pm Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. 615-459-3254.www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on Feb. 26, 2019
