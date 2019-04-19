Services
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
For more information about
Melody Young
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
6:00 PM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Melody Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melody Young


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Melody Young Obituary
Melody Young

Murfreesboro - Melody Young, age 64, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019. She was a native of Christiana, TN and daughter to the late Harry David and Bobby Iris Parsons Young. Melody was a 1972 graduate of Central High School and graduated from Middle Tennessee State University. She taught for 33 years in the Rutherford County School System. Melody was a member of Christiana Presbyterian Church and attended Northminster Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed working as a tour guide at Nissan for several years.

Melody was a devoted mother and grandmother. She is survived by her son, Christopher Carter; grandson, Noah Carter; sister, Stephanie Grinderslev and her husband Steve; nephews, Matthew McCloud and his wife Breanna and Landon Grinderslev; and a great-niece, Elizabeth Grace McCloud.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, April 19, 2019 from 5:00pm until 6:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be Friday, April 19, 2019 at 6:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Pastor Marshall Gupton will officiate.

Memorials may be made to Autism Tennessee, 955 Woodland St, Nashville, TN 37206.

An online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel (615) 893-5151
Published in The Daily News Journal on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now