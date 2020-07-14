Michael C. Todd



Mr. Michael C. Todd of Griffin, GA, passed away on October 23, 2019 following a short illness. He was originally from Murfreesboro, TN where he graduated from Central High School, Class of 1967, and Middle Tennessee State University with a Masters' in Business Administration. He worked in the furniture business and flooring business for many years. He was predeceased by his wife Diane Saturday Todd in 2015, and his parents, Charles and Margaret Todd of Murfreesboro, TN.



Survivors include brother Charles V. Todd Jr., (Mary) of Berthoud, CO, sisters Patricia Todd Nelson (Wayne) of Murfreesboro, TN, and Carole Chavis, Jacksonville, FL and three nieces, Kimberly Chavis Hardwick, Chrissy Chavis Scoggins, and Seanna Jones.



A graveside burial will be held in Murfreesboro, TN on July 17th at 10:30 at Evergreen cemetery in the family plot. Casual dress. Masks or face shields encouraged.









