1/
Michael C. Todd
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael C. Todd

Mr. Michael C. Todd of Griffin, GA, passed away on October 23, 2019 following a short illness. He was originally from Murfreesboro, TN where he graduated from Central High School, Class of 1967, and Middle Tennessee State University with a Masters' in Business Administration. He worked in the furniture business and flooring business for many years. He was predeceased by his wife Diane Saturday Todd in 2015, and his parents, Charles and Margaret Todd of Murfreesboro, TN.

Survivors include brother Charles V. Todd Jr., (Mary) of Berthoud, CO, sisters Patricia Todd Nelson (Wayne) of Murfreesboro, TN, and Carole Chavis, Jacksonville, FL and three nieces, Kimberly Chavis Hardwick, Chrissy Chavis Scoggins, and Seanna Jones.

A graveside burial will be held in Murfreesboro, TN on July 17th at 10:30 at Evergreen cemetery in the family plot. Casual dress. Masks or face shields encouraged.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Jul. 14 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Burial
10:30 AM
Evergreen cemetery, in the family plot
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Daily News Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved