Michael F. Duvall
1942 - 2020
Michael F. Duvall

Murfreesboro, TN - Michael Ford Duvall, age 77, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 in Murfreesboro, TN. He was born in Oak Park, IL on December 27, 1942. He was the son of the late Wayne H. and Helen Fagan Duvall. Mike attended St. Mary's School and was a 1960 graduate of Urbana High School. He attended the University of Dayton and The Ohio State University.

Mike is survived by his wife of 53 years Anne and son Michael both of Murfreesboro, TN. He is also survived by brothers-in-law Bill McCormick of Murfreesboro, TN and Joe (Patty) McCormick of Peru, Indiana, several nieces, nephews and many wonderful cousins. Mike was preceded in death by his parents and sister Mary.

Mike spent the majority of his career as Director of Purchasing in the food equipment industry working in Illinois, Michigan, North Carolina and Tennessee. He owned Pro South Golf & Tennis and worked for State Farm Insurance Company before retiring.

Arrangements are being handled by Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro, TN and Vernon Funeral Home in Urbana, OH.

Visitation with the family will be held from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A graveside service will be held at the Oakdale Cemetery in Urbana, OH.

An online guestbook for the Duvall family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.



Published in The Daily News Journal from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
615.893.5151
