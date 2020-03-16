|
Michael James "Jim" Spivey
Michael James "Jim" Spivey, age 90 went home to Heaven on March 13, 2020. Jim is preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Ruth Spivey. He is survived by his son Michael P. Spivey; daughter Pamela Milburn; granddaughters Kimberly (Randy) Ganues and Nicole (Tommy) Austin; great-grandson Kyle Ganues.
Jim Spivey served in the United States Navy. He was an amazing husband/dad/grandpa. He worked hard all of his life to provide and protect his family whom he loved so dearly. This strong, precious, and wonderful man will be forever in our hearts and deeply missed by all who love him.
Arrangements by Neptune Society
Brentwood (615) 373-6945
Published in The Daily News Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020