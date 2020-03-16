Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Spivey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael James "Jim" Spivey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael James "Jim" Spivey Obituary
Michael James "Jim" Spivey

Michael James "Jim" Spivey, age 90 went home to Heaven on March 13, 2020. Jim is preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Ruth Spivey. He is survived by his son Michael P. Spivey; daughter Pamela Milburn; granddaughters Kimberly (Randy) Ganues and Nicole (Tommy) Austin; great-grandson Kyle Ganues.

Jim Spivey served in the United States Navy. He was an amazing husband/dad/grandpa. He worked hard all of his life to provide and protect his family whom he loved so dearly. This strong, precious, and wonderful man will be forever in our hearts and deeply missed by all who love him.

Arrangements by Neptune Society

Brentwood (615) 373-6945
Published in The Daily News Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -