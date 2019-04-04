|
|
Michael Maxwell
Murfreesboro - Lewis Michael Maxwell. age 69, passed away April 2, 2019 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was born in Richmond, Virginia and was a resident of Rutherford County.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis C. and Connie Bilyeu Maxwell; wife, Linda Maxwell; and brother, Thomas Maxwell. He is survived by his sons, Joshua Maxwell and Jason Maxwell; daughter, Mellissa Marie Maxwell; and sisters, Deborah Maxwell Magill and Barbara McClain.
A private family service will be at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Apr. 4, 2019