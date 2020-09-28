1/
Michael Paul Harris
Michael Paul Harris

Murfreesboro - Michael Paul Harris, age 59 passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020.

Preceded in death by his parents Hugh and Cora Lee Harris.

Survived by wife Cathy Harris; son Joseph (Heather) Davenport, grandchildren Meadow, Savannah, and Ivy. Brothers, Phillip (Jackie) Harris, Gary (Lisa) Harris, Steve Harris; sister Pamela (David) Young.

Graveside service will be 12:00 noon, Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Roselawn Memorial Garden.

Murfreesboro Funeral Home 615-896-2229




Published in The Daily News Journal from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Murfreesboro Funeral Home & Cremation Services
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
615-896-2229
