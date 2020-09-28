Michael Paul Harris
Murfreesboro - Michael Paul Harris, age 59 passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020.
Preceded in death by his parents Hugh and Cora Lee Harris.
Survived by wife Cathy Harris; son Joseph (Heather) Davenport, grandchildren Meadow, Savannah, and Ivy. Brothers, Phillip (Jackie) Harris, Gary (Lisa) Harris, Steve Harris; sister Pamela (David) Young.
Graveside service will be 12:00 noon, Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Roselawn Memorial Garden.
Murfreesboro Funeral Home 615-896-2229
Published in The Daily News Journal from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.