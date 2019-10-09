Services
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Burial
Following Services
Milton cemetery
Michael Thomas "Bo" Bennett Obituary
Michael Thomas "Bo" Bennett

Smyrna, TN - Michael Thomas "Bo" Bennett, age 50 of Smyrna, TN, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019. A native of Murfreesboro, TN, he was the son of the late William Donald Bennett and Carolyn Sue Erwin.

Mr. Bennett is survived by his son, Nicholas Michael Bennett of Murfreesboro, TN; brothers, Ben Bennett and his wife Katie of Milton, TN, and Bill Bennett and his wife Tracie of Knoxville, TN; grandson, Owen Michael Bennett; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Saturday from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Sunday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Dr. Jim Clardy officiating. Burial will follow in Milton cemetery with Nicholas, Ben, and Bill Bennett, Mike Agee, Chris Huber, and Brad O'Gwynn serving as pallbearers.

Mr. Bennett was of the Baptist faith and retired from Goodyear Tire Co.

An online guestbook for the Bennett family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. 615-893-5151.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019
