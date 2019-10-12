Services
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
Mike Hall Obituary
Murfreesboro - Mr. Michael "Mike" David Hall, age 68, of Murfreesboro, TN went to be with the Lord Friday, October 11, 2019. He was born in Nashville, TN to the late Floyd Thomas Hall, Sr. and Mamie Lee Singleton Hall. Mike was a faithful member and evangelist at Liberty in Christ Church. He and his wife conducted several Calvary missions to Booneville, KY and Duff, TN. They also organized a food bank.

Mike is survived by his wife of 46 years, Tillie Finch Hall; son, Michael Hall and his wife Heather of Lascassas, TN; granddaughter, Alexis Barrett and her husband Zacharey of Murfreesboro; nine siblings, Wayne Hall, Patricia Goins, Floyd Hall, Jr., Carol Hamm, Diane Scott, Christine Anderson, Ronnie Hall, Mary Bibby, and Marty Hall; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas Hall and Jerry Hall.

Visitation with the family will be held Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 3:00pm until 4:30pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 4:30pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

Memorials may be made to Calvary Missions c/o Mike Hall at any Heritage South Community Credit Union location in memory of Mike.

An online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel (615) 893-5151
Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2019
