Services
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View Map
Service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Bolen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Bolen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred Bolen Obituary
Mildred Bolen

Murfreesboro - Mildred Bolen, age 94, passed away at her residence September 8, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Sherman, Mississippi and has lived in Rutherford County the past 65 years. Mildred retired from the HR Department at Singer Sewing after 37 years.

Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Lee and Willie Lee Wilder Dillard, husband, Gurney Bolen; son, David Bolen; and brother, Ray Dillard. She is survived by her daughters, Nancy (Melissa) Bolen, Donna (Michael) Deep; sister, Beverly (Bill) Finley; grandchildren, Blair (Daniel) Wyatt, Carly Deep; and great-grandchildren, Raegan Wyatt and Colt Whitaker.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Johnny Bolen, Mike Tucker, Mike Deep, Daniel Wyatt, Dannie Wyatt, Nathan Reed serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearer will be Colt Whitaker.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
Download Now