Mildred Bolen
Murfreesboro - Mildred Bolen, age 94, passed away at her residence September 8, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Sherman, Mississippi and has lived in Rutherford County the past 65 years. Mildred retired from the HR Department at Singer Sewing after 37 years.
Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Lee and Willie Lee Wilder Dillard, husband, Gurney Bolen; son, David Bolen; and brother, Ray Dillard. She is survived by her daughters, Nancy (Melissa) Bolen, Donna (Michael) Deep; sister, Beverly (Bill) Finley; grandchildren, Blair (Daniel) Wyatt, Carly Deep; and great-grandchildren, Raegan Wyatt and Colt Whitaker.
Visitation with the family will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.
Chapel service will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Johnny Bolen, Mike Tucker, Mike Deep, Daniel Wyatt, Dannie Wyatt, Nathan Reed serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearer will be Colt Whitaker.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Sept. 10, 2019