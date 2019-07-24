|
Mildred Herrod
Murfreesboro - Mildred Evelyn William Herrod, age 96, passed away at her residence July 21, 2019. She was born in Rutherford County and lived the past fifteen years in Bedford County. Mildred retired from the Hosiery Mill in Rutherford County.
Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, Bob Williams and Bettie Williams; husband, J.D. Herrod; and brothers, Hearl Williams and Robert Williams; and sister, Mattie Lou Williams. She is survived by her sons, Jerry David Herrod, Doyle Robert (Peggy) Herrod, Hearl William (Chrissy) Herrod; daughter, Betty Evelyn Herrod Williams; seven grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren.
Visitation with the family will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.
Chapel service will be 10:00 AM, Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Jeff Collet officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130.
Published in The Daily News Journal on July 24, 2019