|
|
Mildred Jean Ramsey
Murfreesboro - Mildred Jean Ramsey, age 86 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Joe and Mary Cobb Bradshaw, brothers; Joe Bradshaw, J.D. Bradshaw, Pan Bradshaw, sisters; Ella Roberson, Katherine Tanksley, Evelyn Waters, Marie Kelley, and grandson; J.C. Hoehne.
She is survived by her son; James E. (Paula) Ramsey III, daughter; Leigh Ann (Joe) Tilley, grandchildren; Melinda (Marc) Martin, James E. (Dora Mae) Ramsey IV, Donald Lee (Alexis) Ramsey, Janna (Cody) Cantrell, Heather (Mark) Wilson, Tiffany (Michael) Bare, great grandchildren; James E. Ramsey V, Samantha Ramsey, Matthew Martin, Bailey Martin, Mark R. (Trey) Wilson III, Dane Wilson, Zoe Wilson, Averitte Bare, Marlow Bare, and a sister; Wilma (Morris) Shockley.
Mildred was a member of Barfield Baptist Church and Clairborne #144 - OES.
Visitation will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 4pm - 8pm. Services will be December 13, 2019 at 11am at Murfreesboro Funeral Home. Interment will be at Hermitage Memorial Gardens in Old Hickory, TN with Bro. Ron Byers officiating.
Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services 615-896-2229.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019