1/
Mildred L. Smotherman Eaton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mildred L. Smotherman Eaton

Murfreesboro, TN - Mildred L. Smotherman Eaton, age 90 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020. A native of Bedford County, she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Ethel Pope Smotherman. Mrs. Eaton was also preceded in death by her husband Robert Lee Eaton, Sr., and a brother, J. W. Smotherman, and sisters, Beulah Bryant, Frances Hibdon, and Ruby Langford.

Mrs. Eaton is survived by a son, Lee Eaton, Jr. and his wife Leann of Lascassas, TN; granddaughter, Evie Leigh Eaton of Lascassas, TN; nephew, Mike Barrett and his wifeTwyla of Murfreesboro, TN; and other nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held 10:30 AM Friday at the Smotherman Cemetery in the Mildand community with Bruce Higdon officiating. Burial will follow in the Smotherman Cemetery.

Mrs. Eaton was a member of Northfield Boulevard Church of Christ, a seamstress, and a homemaker.

An online guestbook for the Eaton family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. 615-893-5151.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Smotherman Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
615.893.5151
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved