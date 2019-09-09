Services
Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
203 N. Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
615-459-3254
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
203 N. Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens
Mildred Louise Williams Rinehart Obituary
Mildred Louise Williams Rinehart

LaVergne, TN - Mildred Louise Williams Rinehart, age 89 of LaVergne, TN, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019. A native of Maryville, TN, she was the daughter of the late Isaac and Ezalee Maples Williams. Mrs. Rinehart was also preceded in death by her husband, Mack Rinehart, sons, Richard and Mack Rinehart, grandson, Richard Lee Rinehart, Jr., and several brothers and sisters.

Mrs. Rinehart is survived by her daughters, Phyllis Rinehart of Hillsboro, IL, Kathy (Rick) Kasper of Lockport, IL, Pamela (Selvio) DeAngeles of Pleasant View, TN, Susan (David) Ross of LaVergne, TN, Michelle Medina of Tinley Park, IL, and Barbara Holt Rinehart of Mt. Juliet, TN; sister, Betty Conley of Maryville, TN; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM Tuesday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with Minister Margaret Cable officiating. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.

An online guestbook for the Rinehart family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. 615-459-3254.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Sept. 9, 2019
