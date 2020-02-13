|
|
Mildred Paschal
Readyville, TN. - Mildred Alexander Paschal, 94, of Readyville, TN. passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Woodbury Health and Rehab.
She is survived by her niece, Mary Forrest Paschal Hancock and her husband, Dwight of Murfreesboro; grand nephew, Matthew Thomas (Lauren) Hancock of Nashville; great grand niece and nephew, Ella Harper Hancock and Sims Forrest Hancock; special friend and caregiver, Darren Whaley and family of Woodbury.
A native of Cannon Co., Ms. Mildred was the daughter of the late Oscar B. and Mettie Bell Alexander. She graduated from Auburn high school and Draughons Business College. After graduation, she was employed with Alvin C. York Medical center as the secretary to the Director from 1944 until 1981. She retired after 38 years. She was married to Donald Paschal who preceded her in death. They were married in 1948 and were together for 52 years until his passing. Ms. Mildred prided herself in being the wife of a TN Walking Horse Trainer.
Ms. Paschal enjoyed her family, traveling and Sunday rides. She loved walking horses, attending horse shows and talking about politics.
She was a member of the First Baptist church of Woodbury and TN Walking Horse Breeders and Exhibitors Assoc.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Milton (Helen) Alexander and sister, Nola (Clark) Turney.
Funeral services will be 2 pm Saturday in the Chapel of Woodbury Funeral Home with Bro. Richard Bray and Bro. Bobby Zumbro officiating. Interment will follow in the Riverside Gardens. Visitation with the family will be Saturday from 10 am until time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Riverside Gardens cemetery %Woodbury Funeral Home.
Woodbury Funeral Home, 615-563-2311 or to leave condolences for her family, please visit www.woodburyfuneralhome.net
Published in The Daily News Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020