Milton Kenneth Serfas Sr.
Murfreesboro - Milton K. Serfas Sr., age 91, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.
He was preceded in death by Betty J. Serfas his wife of 63 years. Survivors include two sons Milton K. Serfas Jr. of Elmira, NY and Gary L. Serfas of Shelbyville, TN and his daughter Bonnie Herrell of Murfreesboro, TN. Brother Lewis I. Serfas of New Port Richey, Florida; Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews.
Born and raised in Elmira, New York. Milton grew up on a farm in Kresgeville, PA. He played baseball with a Professional team affiliated with the Brooklyn Dodgers AA (Double-A), Olean Oilers/Olean A's league 1948-1951 with home games at Bradner Stadium. Traveled to games and slept in cars, buses and YMCA. Hobbies include fishing, basketball, and playing golf with his dad Milton I. Serfas. He loved spending time with his family. Hunting camp with his best friend and brother-in-laws James Kerr and Arthur Kerr.
Retired in 1982 from New York Telephone with 33 years of service. Worked for Bell Labs for 2 years on Telstar Satellite project an extension into space of microwave communications and underwater repair for the U.S. Navy sonar robots.
A private funeral service will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home with family due to Coronavirus guidelines.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital in his name.
Murfreesboro Funeral Home is honored to serve the Serfas family. 615-896-2229
Published in The Daily News Journal from May 3 to May 4, 2020