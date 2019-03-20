|
Mina Seaton
Murfreesboro - Mina Elrod Seaton, age 83, passed away at her residence March 18, 2019. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and attended Mt. Herman Baptist Church. Mina worked at Murfreesboro Bank and Trust, Southeastern Tire and was a walking horse enthusiast.
Mina was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Pauline Harris Elrod; sister, Dorothy Shane; granddaughter, Leslie Seaton; and nephews, Eddie Ward, Harris Ward and Mark Shane. She is survived by her husband, Bud Seaton; sons, Kirk (Joan) Seaton, Blake (Cindy) Seaton; and grandchildren, Sandy Wofford, Amy (Brandon) Nolen, Glenn (Andrea) Hollandsworth; Brandon (Jessica) Dudley, Kevin (Kristen) Dudley, Jennifer Lewis; great grandchildren, Harlee Wofford, Gracie Bell Nolen, Barrett Hollandsworth and Payton Dudley; nephew, Stan (Margo) Urad; and great-nephew, John (Amanda) Ward and their daughter Etta Claire.
Visitation with the family will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.
Chapel service will be 10:00 AM, Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers with Jerry Howard officiating. Burial will follow in Milton Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Mar. 20, 2019