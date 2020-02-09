Services
Murfreesboro - Minnie Moulder Russell, age 76 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020. She was born in Nashville to the late Jacob Ralph and Virginia Hasty Moulder. Mrs. Russell was raised in Shelbyville and later graduated from MTSU in 1964. She was a co-owner of Consolidated Mill Supply. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy Allen.

Mrs. Russell is survived by her husband of 56 years, Charles Russell; sons, Chuck Russell and wife Kerry and Clint Russell and wife Megan; grandchildren, Victoria, Isabelle, Dean, Kelton, Katherine, and Presley Russell; and a sister, Elizabeth Wilson.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be Friday, February 14, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Shelbyville, TN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Russell's memory to Rutherford County PAWS.

An online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com

Published in The Daily News Journal from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2020
