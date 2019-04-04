|
|
Molly Holland
Murfreesboro - Molly C. Holland, age 83, of Murfreesboro, TN, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. A native of Linton, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Perkins and Molly Carr. She was also preceded in death by her son, Walter "Everett" Holland Jr, and three brothers, Robert Carr, Tom Carr, and Bill Carr.
Funeral Services will be Friday at 11:00 a.m. at Northside Baptist Church. Brother Ken Polk will officiate. A graveside service will be Friday at 2:30 p.m. in Mimosa Cemetery in Lawrenceburg, TN.
She is survived by her husand, Walter E. Holland; daughters, Mollyann Sweiger and her husband Shaun of Endmond, OK and Martha Carol Palmeri and her husband David of Brentwood, TN; grandchildren, Molly E. and William Sweiger and Anna and Jack Palmeri; and sister, Ann Carr of Murray, KY.
Mrs. Holland was a charter member of Northside Baptist Church. She was a Librarian with MTSU from 1983 to 2001. She was a loving wife, mother, grandparent, sister and friend and will be greatly missed.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Memorials im memory of Mrs. Holland can be made to Northside Baptist.
Visitation will be Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.
An online guestbook is available at www.woodfinchapel.com
615-893-5151
Published in The Daily News Journal on Apr. 4, 2019