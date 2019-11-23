|
Monica Caroline Dias
Smyrna - Monica Caroline Dias, age 49, of Smyrna, TN passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 in Nashville, TN.
Monica is survived by her husband Calvin Dias; daughters Casey and Dorey Dias; son Dustin Dias; mother Margaret Nagy; brothers Matthew and Michael Nagy; sister Melissa Nagy; grandchildren Jax Stewart and Harmony Glinski. She will also be truly missed by many nieces, nephews and friends.
Services to celebrate Mrs. Dias life will held at One O'clock on the afternoon of Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Creekmont General Baptist Church in Murfreesboro with Craig Guenzler officiating. Monica graduated from Smyrna High School class of 1988. Monica was preceded in death by her father Miklos Nagy.
To leave thoughts or memories please visit www.roselawnfh.com. Friends are cordially invited to visitation from Eleven O'clock until One O'clock on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Creekmont General Baptist Church in Murfreesboro. Roselawn Funeral Home 5350 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro, TN 37129 615-893-2742
Published in The Daily News Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019