Services
Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery Murfreesboro, TN
5350 NW Broad Street
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
(615) 893-2742
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Creekmont General Baptist Church
Murfreesboro, TN
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Creekmont General Baptist Church
Murfreesboro, TN
Monica Caroline Dias

Monica Caroline Dias Obituary
Monica Caroline Dias

Smyrna - Monica Caroline Dias, age 49, of Smyrna, TN passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 in Nashville, TN.

Monica is survived by her husband Calvin Dias; daughters Casey and Dorey Dias; son Dustin Dias; mother Margaret Nagy; brothers Matthew and Michael Nagy; sister Melissa Nagy; grandchildren Jax Stewart and Harmony Glinski. She will also be truly missed by many nieces, nephews and friends.

Services to celebrate Mrs. Dias life will held at One O'clock on the afternoon of Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Creekmont General Baptist Church in Murfreesboro with Craig Guenzler officiating. Monica graduated from Smyrna High School class of 1988. Monica was preceded in death by her father Miklos Nagy.

To leave thoughts or memories please visit www.roselawnfh.com. Friends are cordially invited to visitation from Eleven O'clock until One O'clock on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Creekmont General Baptist Church in Murfreesboro. Roselawn Funeral Home 5350 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro, TN 37129 615-893-2742
Published in The Daily News Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
