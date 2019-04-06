|
Myers Parsons, Sr.
Murfreesboro - It is with profound sadness that the family of Myers Browning Parsons Sr., age 97, announces his death on April 2, 2019 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. A native of Christiana,TN he was the son of the late Hoyte Alexander Parsons Sr. and Kathleen Fingar Parsons. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Hoyte Parsons Jr.; sister, Iris Young; and two son-in-laws, Tom Chaney, and David Kious.
Funeral services will be Monday at 11:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Murfreesboro. Dr. Rev. John Hinkle will officiate. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery.
He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Ann Nora Youree Parsons; sons, Myers Parsons, Jr. and his wife Anne of Franklin, David Parsons and his wife Shannon of Murfreesboro; daughters, Pam Kious and Sharon Sant Amour and her husband John all of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Clay Parsons and his wife Honey, Kelly Tschantz, Adam Parsons, Sara Parsons, Hannah Margaret Allen, Shannon Smith and her husand Jay, Allison Harris and her husband Nathaniel, Erin Cabell and her husband Thomas, Ann Sant Amour, J.D. Kious, and Lindsey Kious and 16 great-grandchildren.
Mr. Parsons was a member and Elder at First Presbyterian Church in Murfreesboro.
He was a graduate of Christiana High School. He played both football and basketball at the University of Tennessee Martin. He received his Bachelors Degree at the University of Tennessee Knoxville and his Masters Degree at Middle Tennessee State University.
Mr. Parsons was a Veteran of World War II serving in the United States Army Air Corps. He was an Agriculture Teacher at Central High School where he made many life-long friends. He was a Cattle Broker, Farmer and co-owner of Prince and Parsons Propane.
Mr. Parsons served his community in many roles including, one of the first coaches for the Kiwanis Little League of Rutherford County. He was an elected board member of the Rutherford County Schools and the Rutherford County Road Board. He served as Chairman of the Rutherford County Equalization Board and was also on the Boards of Citizens Central Bank, The Rutherford County Hospital, and was a Chairman of the Christy Houston Foundation. He also served as president of Oakland's Mansion.
Mr. Parsons was a member of the Institute of Agriculture and served on the Development Board at the University of Tennessee Knoxville.
He was a member of the Sportsmans Club and one of the boys at the Hooper's Supply Coffee Club.
Grandsons and great-grandsons will serve as active pallbearers.
Christy Houston Foundation Members and the Hooper Supply Coffee Club will serve as Honorary Pallbearers.
Memorials in memory of Mr. Parsons can be made to the First Presbyterian Endowment Fund, St. Thomas Rutherford Foundation, and Oakland's Mansion.
Visitation will be Sunday from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.
